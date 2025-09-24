Colorado Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Colorado Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 887 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 221,459 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $129,666,000 after buying an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $783.00 to $811.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target (up from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $920.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $826.05.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total transaction of $391,611.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,377,618.20. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total transaction of $352,223.55. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,837.64. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,093 shares of company stock valued at $185,897,260 in the last ninety days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $755.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $748.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $667.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.80 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The company had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

