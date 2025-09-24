Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF $XCEM Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,100 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XCEM. Marotta Asset Management raised its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 876,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 872,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,765,000 after buying an additional 84,064 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 104.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 866,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,590,000 after acquiring an additional 442,078 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 793,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,440,000 after acquiring an additional 17,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 58.7% in the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 779,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,036,000 after acquiring an additional 288,564 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XCEM opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $36.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.54.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

Featured Articles

