Comparing Spruce Biosciences (SPRBD) and Its Peers

Institutional and Insider Ownership
91.7% of Spruce Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Spruce Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Spruce Biosciences and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Spruce Biosciences
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Spruce Biosciences Competitors
|-15,247.28%
|32.46%
|-33.43%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Spruce Biosciences and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Spruce Biosciences
|N/A
|N/A
|-0.14
|Spruce Biosciences Competitors
|$162.26 million
|-$11.61 million
|-407.22
Volatility & Risk
Spruce Biosciences has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spruce Biosciences’ peers have a beta of 0.97, indicating that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Spruce Biosciences beats its peers on 5 of the 8 factors compared.
