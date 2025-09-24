Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $155.00 to $145.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Constellation Brands traded as low as $131.60 and last traded at $131.96, with a volume of 610197 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.48.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STZ. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded Constellation Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 price target (down previously from $239.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $138,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,022. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 805.0% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 1.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.53 and a 200-day moving average of $172.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -170.71%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

