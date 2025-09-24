Corpay, Inc. $CPAY Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Corpay were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Corpay by 7.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Corpay by 21.0% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Corpay by 6.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Corpay by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corpay during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a $392.00 target price on Corpay and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Corpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Corpay from $365.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Corpay from $360.00 to $356.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Corpay in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.43.

Corpay Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Corpay stock opened at $298.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. Corpay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.02 and a fifty-two week high of $400.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $318.84 and a 200 day moving average of $325.69.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Corpay had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 25.17%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

