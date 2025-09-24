Cosan’s (CSAN) “Reduce” Rating Reiterated at HSBC

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HSBC in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $4.40 price objective on the stock. HSBC’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CSAN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cosan from $6.60 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Zacks Research lowered Cosan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.47.

Cosan Trading Up 2.5%

Cosan stock opened at $4.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.05. Cosan has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $10.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cosan had a negative net margin of 28.08% and a negative return on equity of 27.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Analysts anticipate that Cosan will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSAN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cosan during the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cosan by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 364,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 214,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

