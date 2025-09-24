Critical Analysis: Hub Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC) and Assa Abloy (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)

Hub Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC – Get Free Report) and Assa Abloy (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hub Cyber Security and Assa Abloy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hub Cyber Security $29.56 million 0.74 -$39.76 million N/A N/A Assa Abloy $14.20 billion N/A $1.48 billion $0.68 25.72

Risk & Volatility

Assa Abloy has higher revenue and earnings than Hub Cyber Security.

Hub Cyber Security has a beta of -0.96, indicating that its share price is 196% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assa Abloy has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hub Cyber Security and Assa Abloy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hub Cyber Security N/A N/A N/A Assa Abloy 9.48% 14.16% 6.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Hub Cyber Security and Assa Abloy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hub Cyber Security 0 0 0 0 0.00 Assa Abloy 0 3 0 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.7% of Hub Cyber Security shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Hub Cyber Security shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Assa Abloy beats Hub Cyber Security on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hub Cyber Security

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. provides cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers HUB Secure File Vault, a super charged managed file transfer backed by dedicated hardware driven security, which creates a secure enclave to protect the organization's data driven workflows; HUB Guard, a recurring security assessment, continuous network, and infrastructure monitoring and analysis, and planned incident response; D.Storm, a powerful SaaS DDoS simulation platform; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; and Safety Commander designs to evaluate the safety of highly integrated systems in a model-based design environment. It also provides complementary trusted advisory and professional service facilitating cyber risk assessment, cyber risk mitigation, cyber incident response, quality reliability, and safety of critical systems. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Assa Abloy

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors. It offers Openings Studio, a building information modeling software ecosystem is collaboration tool for designing, documenting, and managing openings. The company provides its products primarily under the ASSA ABLOY, Yale, and HID brands. It sells its products through distributors and wholesalers. The company serves aviation, education, distribution and logistics, entertainment and public facility, finance and banking, government and military, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, mining, office and enterprise, homes and residence, retail, shipyards, and transportation industries. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was incorporated in 1954 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

