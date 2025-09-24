Critical Comparison: Xylem (NYSE:XYL) versus ESGL (NASDAQ:ESGL)

ESGL (NASDAQ:ESGL – Get Free Report) and Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ESGL and Xylem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESGL N/A N/A N/A Xylem 10.74% 10.33% 6.72%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ESGL and Xylem”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESGL $6.10 million N/A -$630,000.00 N/A N/A Xylem $8.56 billion 4.07 $890.00 million $3.85 37.15

Xylem has higher revenue and earnings than ESGL.

Risk & Volatility

ESGL has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xylem has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for ESGL and Xylem, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESGL 0 0 0 0 0.00 Xylem 0 5 7 0 2.58

Xylem has a consensus target price of $152.33, suggesting a potential upside of 6.49%. Given Xylem’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Xylem is more favorable than ESGL.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.0% of Xylem shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of ESGL shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Xylem shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Xylem beats ESGL on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESGL

ESGL Holdings Limited provides waste solutions. It regenerates industrial waste into circular products using technologies and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands. The Applied Water segment provides pumps, valves, heat exchangers, controls, and dispensing equipment systems under the Goulds Water Technology, Bell & Gossett, A-C Fire Pump, Standard Xchange, Lowara, Jabsco, Xylem Vue, and Flojet brands. The Measurement & Control Solutions segment offers smart meters, networked communication devices, data analytics, test equipment, controls, sensor devices, software and managed services, and critical infrastructure services; and software and services, including cloud-based analytics, remote monitoring and data management, leak detection, condition assessment, asset management, and pressure monitoring solutions, as well as testing equipment. This segment sells its products under the Pure Technologies, Sensus, Smith Blair, WTW, Xylem Vue, and YSI brands. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment provides maintenance services, mobile services, digital outsourced solutions, wastewater systems, environmental remediation, odor and corrosion control, filtration, reverse osmosis, ion exchange, and deionization under Aquapro, WaterOne, and Ion Pure brands. Xylem Inc. was formerly known as ITT WCO, Inc. and changed its name to Xylem Inc. in May 2011. Xylem Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

