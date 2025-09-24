Critical Survey: i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX) & Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF)

i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX – Get Free Report) and Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares i-80 Gold and Corvus Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets i-80 Gold -231.43% -21.18% -12.67% Corvus Gold N/A -71.79% -68.52%

Risk & Volatility

i-80 Gold has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio i-80 Gold $76.62 million 10.13 -$65.20 million ($0.29) -3.28 Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$8.21 million N/A N/A

This table compares i-80 Gold and Corvus Gold”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Corvus Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than i-80 Gold.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.3% of i-80 Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Corvus Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of i-80 Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Corvus Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for i-80 Gold and Corvus Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score i-80 Gold 0 2 3 1 2.83 Corvus Gold 0 0 0 0 0.00

i-80 Gold presently has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 57.78%. Given i-80 Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe i-80 Gold is more favorable than Corvus Gold.

Summary

i-80 Gold beats Corvus Gold on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

