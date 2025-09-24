Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$17.50 at Raymond James Financial

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James Financial from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James Financial currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.4%

TSE:CRR.UN opened at C$15.03 on Tuesday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$13.01 and a twelve month high of C$16.22. The company has a market cap of C$2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -789.06 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.87.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently -4,672.62%.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada-based open-end REIT that focuses on the retail industry. The company invests, operates, and develops a portfolio of grocery-store- and drugstore-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores, offices, and mixed-use developments. The properties are located primarily in Canada’s urban and suburban markets.

Featured Stories

