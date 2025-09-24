CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 72.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,641 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,751 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 58.2% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 37,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 13,697 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,564,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 249.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108,847 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 77,685 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 52,236 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.7%

CVS opened at $76.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $98.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.87 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 1.17%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.30%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

