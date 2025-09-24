CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wolfe Research Analyst Says

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.19% from the stock’s current price.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVS

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS opened at $76.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $43.56 and a 52 week high of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 1.17%.The company had revenue of $98.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 503.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,896,341 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $128,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,257 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 25.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 648,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,920,000 after buying an additional 129,535 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,981,262 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $608,481,000 after buying an additional 183,813 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,421,519 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $231,808,000 after acquiring an additional 572,533 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 565,152 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,289,000 after acquiring an additional 311,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.