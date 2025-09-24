CX Institutional Acquires 266 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

CX Institutional increased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 9.0% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 13.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 25.0% in the first quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CCI. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.06.

CCI stock opened at $94.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.39. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.20 and a 52-week high of $119.56.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 85.54% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.140-4.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.83%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

