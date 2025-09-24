CX Institutional Acquires 276 Shares of Dayforce, Inc. $DAY

CX Institutional lifted its position in Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAY. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dayforce in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Dayforce by 74.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Dayforce by 196.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dayforce by 15.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupe la Francaise bought a new position in shares of Dayforce in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000.

Dayforce Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of DAY stock opened at $68.84 on Wednesday. Dayforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.01 and a 12 month high of $82.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dayforce ( NYSE:DAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Dayforce had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dayforce, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DAY shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Dayforce from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dayforce from a “strong sell” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Mizuho set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dayforce

In other news, EVP Samer Alkharrat sold 4,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $278,095.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 127,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,354.08. This represents a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $137,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 186,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,880,618.45. This trade represents a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,718 shares of company stock valued at $639,281. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dayforce

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

