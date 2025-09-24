CX Institutional Acquires 28 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR opened at $914.27 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $438.86 and a 52-week high of $954.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $815.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $701.48.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $664.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.74 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 73.17%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 39,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.00, for a total value of $31,199,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 121,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,851,900. This represents a 24.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $814.34, for a total value of $2,443,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 40,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,338,265.26. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,702 shares of company stock valued at $55,594,820 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 target price (up previously from $700.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 target price (up previously from $720.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $880.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $838.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.