CX Institutional Acquires 3,072 Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

CX Institutional grew its holdings in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1,301.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,182.1% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2,240.0% in the first quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 57.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 116.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 41.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $339,288.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,650.35. This trade represents a 19.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lande Rashida La sold 6,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $589,593.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.55.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $87.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.08. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.37 and a 52 week high of $103.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of -27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. Analysts predict that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.59%.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

