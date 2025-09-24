CX Institutional Acquires 367 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 75.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 209.6% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its position in Airbnb by 216.1% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABNB opened at $123.50 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.88 and a fifty-two week high of $163.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.76.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $281,199.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 182,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,850,752.80. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 4,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.42, for a total transaction of $594,584.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 444,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,027,469.40. This represents a 1.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,438,326 shares of company stock worth $186,739,837. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABNB. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $156.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Airbnb from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 target price on shares of Airbnb and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.19.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

