CX Institutional Acquires 47 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 1,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TYL. DA Davidson set a $585.00 price target on Tyler Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.27.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE TYL opened at $528.64 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $513.52 and a 52 week high of $661.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.52, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $562.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $566.23.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $584.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.65, for a total transaction of $2,242,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,018.95. The trade was a 36.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.30, for a total value of $403,725.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,487.60. This trade represents a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,148,043 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

