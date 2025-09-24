CX Institutional Boosts Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 364.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. Barclays raised Dollar Tree from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. BNP Paribas cut Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $118,879.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,089 shares in the company, valued at $410,208.48. This represents a 22.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

DLTR stock opened at $94.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.49 and a 1 year high of $118.06.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 13.46%.The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.