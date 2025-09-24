CX Institutional Buys 1,803 Shares of Global Payments Inc. $GPN

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 230.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,334,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,075,000 after acquiring an additional 35,251 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Global Payments by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,001,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,107,000 after acquiring an additional 874,175 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Global Payments by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,955,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,451,000 after acquiring an additional 49,029 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,624,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,050,000 after acquiring an additional 9,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 75,379.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,517,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,131 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments stock opened at $86.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.98 and its 200 day moving average is $83.18. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

In other Global Payments news, General Counsel Dara L. Steele-Belkin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 30,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,318. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eighteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.70.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

