CX Institutional Cuts Holdings in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

CX Institutional decreased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 502.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $58.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.70. The stock has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.76. Tractor Supply Company has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 7.18%.Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.93 earnings per share. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.10%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSCO. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.15.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 35,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $2,006,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 74,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,880. This trade represents a 32.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $390,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,292.80. The trade was a 14.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,050 shares of company stock valued at $9,070,162 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

