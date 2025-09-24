CX Institutional Grows Holdings in Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

CX Institutional grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,740,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $799,897,000 after buying an additional 53,124 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 809,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $371,997,000 after buying an additional 200,622 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 450,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $206,891,000 after buying an additional 54,909 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $184,888,000 after buying an additional 33,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 12.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 350,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,847,000 after buying an additional 39,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total transaction of $451,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,842.16. This trade represents a 22.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DPZ opened at $423.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $461.42. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 12-month low of $397.12 and a 12-month high of $500.55.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.12). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.42%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $540.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Guggenheim upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Benchmark upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $490.78.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

