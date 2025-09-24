CX Institutional Has $189,000 Stock Holdings in Allegion PLC $ALLE

CX Institutional boosted its stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Allegion were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALLE. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allegion from $139.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America raised Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Allegion from $176.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.25.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In other news, SVP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,810 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $1,781,055.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,589.48. This trade represents a 26.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 3,849 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $634,777.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,843.16. This represents a 30.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegion Price Performance

ALLE opened at $177.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Allegion PLC has a 1 year low of $116.57 and a 1 year high of $180.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. Allegion had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 16.15%.The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.150 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Articles

