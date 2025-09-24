CX Institutional Has $192,000 Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

CX Institutional grew its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,140 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 69.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 943 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 63.4% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 12,637 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 20.9% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 59,537 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $10,039,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,868 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $417,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $546,405.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 74,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,297,902.69. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total value of $175,409.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,971.68. This represents a 6.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,132 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE opened at $221.22 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.01 and a 12-month high of $229.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.11. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 56.25% and a net margin of 7.94%.The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $174.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.63.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

