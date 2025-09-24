CX Institutional Has $198,000 Stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

CX Institutional grew its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 218.5% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, September 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $595.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $543.13.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total transaction of $264,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,837.09. The trade was a 18.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ULTA opened at $524.60 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a one year low of $309.01 and a one year high of $539.00. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $515.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.13.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.75. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.78%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

