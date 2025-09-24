CX Institutional Has $216,000 Stock Position in CDW Corporation $CDW

CX Institutional raised its stake in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in CDW were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in CDW by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in CDW in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in CDW in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CDW by 237.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW opened at $164.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.35. CDW Corporation has a twelve month low of $137.31 and a twelve month high of $229.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.67. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.98.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

