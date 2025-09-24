CX Institutional Has $255,000 Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA opened at $163.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.11. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $167.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.81.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

