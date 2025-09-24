CX Institutional Has $284,000 Holdings in MSCI Inc $MSCI

CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in MSCI were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get MSCI alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of MSCI by 23.2% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 336.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 6.5% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 98.7% during the second quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 14,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $569.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $562.74 and its 200-day moving average is $558.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.34. MSCI Inc has a 52 week low of $486.73 and a 52 week high of $642.45.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $772.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.06 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.13% and a net margin of 39.46%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.68%.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $548.69 per share, with a total value of $46,089.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,279,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,296,314.19. The trade was a 0.01% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 12,400 shares of company stock worth $6,731,599 in the last quarter. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MSCI from $578.00 to $533.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MSCI from $625.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $652.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MSCI

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.