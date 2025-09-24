CX Institutional Has $297,000 Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

CX Institutional raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,642 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,380,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $425,293,000 after acquiring an additional 697,494 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,366,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,390 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,801,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,672,000 after acquiring an additional 554,618 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,730,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,782,000 after acquiring an additional 41,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,703,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,716,000 after acquiring an additional 86,237 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.35.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $53.03 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $53.89. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average of $43.77.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

