CX Institutional Increases Position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 352.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 177.6% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE:LYB opened at $50.39 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a one year low of $47.55 and a one year high of $97.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.44 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.31.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.25). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 711.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 160,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,590,003.07. This represents a 11.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.