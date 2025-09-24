CX Institutional Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF $IYZ

CX Institutional reduced its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 1,520.5% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $583,000.

IYZ stock opened at $32.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.77. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $30.50.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

