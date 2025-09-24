CX Institutional Purchases 1,223 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 302.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPG. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 70.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 74.6% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $106.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.24 and a 12 month high of $137.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 64.40%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

