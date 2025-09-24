CX Institutional Raises Position in KeyCorp $KEY

CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 26.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 280,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 12,701 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,141,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.47.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.66, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $20.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.79.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently -1,171.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 44,953 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $867,143.37. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 245,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,726,898.76. The trade was a 15.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 112,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $2,115,130.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 619,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,691,219.70. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,102 shares of company stock worth $3,299,664 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

