CX Institutional Raises Position in News Corporation $NWSA

CX Institutional grew its position in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in News were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get News alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NWSA. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of News in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of News by 12,084.6% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of News in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of News by 714.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of News by 53.3% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on NWSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of News from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.70 target price on shares of News in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.62.

News Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of News stock opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.72. News Corporation has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $30.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.18.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. News had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that News Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 70.0%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

About News

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.