CX Institutional Raises Stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 347,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,760,000 after acquiring an additional 114,214 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In related news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,844,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 62,358 shares in the company, valued at $5,750,654.76. This represents a 24.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 24,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $2,217,094.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 283,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,385,601. This represents a 8.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,791 shares of company stock worth $9,992,318 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Down 0.0%

United Airlines stock opened at $104.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $116.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. United Airlines has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UAL

About United Airlines

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.