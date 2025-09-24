CX Institutional Raises Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 71.2% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 26.7% in the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,988,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 585.4% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $134.26 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $147.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.08 and its 200 day moving average is $112.62.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%.Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $74,760,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Green sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $7,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 45,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. This trade represents a 52.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,997,982 shares of company stock worth $1,608,889,591 over the last ninety days. 42.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.