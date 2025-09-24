CX Institutional Raises Stock Holdings in Halliburton Company $HAL

CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,819 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 450.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,941,771 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $759,623,000 after acquiring an additional 24,506,472 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,813,905 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $274,349,000 after purchasing an additional 731,105 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,113,044 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $155,088,000 after acquiring an additional 193,022 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,279,815 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $133,949,000 after acquiring an additional 282,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 217.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,641,111 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $116,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. Halliburton Company has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $32.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average is $21.83. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Halliburton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 8.37%.The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.78%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Halliburton from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Halliburton from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Melius started coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.37.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

