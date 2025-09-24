CX Institutional Reduces Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST

CX Institutional decreased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WST. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,043,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Rothschild Redb raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Redburn Partners set a $311.00 price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.56.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of WST stock opened at $251.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.68. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.43 and a 1-year high of $352.33.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $766.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.11 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.650-6.850 EPS. On average, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.