CX Institutional Reduces Stock Position in Ameren Corporation $AEE

CX Institutional reduced its holdings in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Ameren were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 586.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AEE opened at $100.82 on Wednesday. Ameren Corporation has a one year low of $84.77 and a one year high of $104.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.28.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Ameren’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Ameren has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-5.050 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

In related news, SVP Gwendolyn G. Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.79, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,129 shares in the company, valued at $929,240.91. The trade was a 9.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. KeyCorp set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Ameren and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.25.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

