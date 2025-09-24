CX Institutional Reduces Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

CX Institutional cut its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Generac were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Generac alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,932,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,053,000 after acquiring an additional 137,363 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Generac by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,615,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,651,000 after purchasing an additional 148,551 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Generac by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,148,000 after purchasing an additional 285,388 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Generac by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 859,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,914,000 after purchasing an additional 131,460 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 812,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,873,000 after purchasing an additional 67,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Generac from $128.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 target price (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.78.

Generac Stock Down 10.3%

GNRC opened at $166.63 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $99.50 and a one year high of $203.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.37 and its 200-day moving average is $145.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.63.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.32. Generac had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 7.91%.The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $906,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 552,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,202,968.86. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.