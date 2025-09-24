CX Institutional Sells 1,080 Shares of California Resources Corporation $CRC

CX Institutional reduced its position in California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in California Resources were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 269.4% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 68.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the first quarter worth $79,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRC. Bank of America raised their price target on California Resources from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho set a $71.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 price objective on California Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Roth Capital set a $63.00 price objective on California Resources in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.58.

NYSE:CRC opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.16. California Resources Corporation has a 52-week low of $30.97 and a 52-week high of $60.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. California Resources had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 16.14%.The company had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that California Resources Corporation will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th were issued a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. California Resources’s payout ratio is currently 21.17%.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

