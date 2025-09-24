CX Institutional Sells 1,126 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. $QRVO

CX Institutional cut its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,980,000. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth about $151,698,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Qorvo by 2,096.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 498,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,069,000 after acquiring an additional 475,444 shares during the period. Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,085,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 82.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 763,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,842,000 after buying an additional 345,929 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In other news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 13,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 54,558 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,010. This represents a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QRVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Qorvo from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $100.00 price target on Qorvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Qorvo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Qorvo from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.35.

Get Our Latest Report on QRVO

Qorvo Stock Down 2.6%

QRVO stock opened at $93.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.41, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.46 and a fifty-two week high of $107.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.94 and a 200-day moving average of $78.94.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.30. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 2.21%.The company had revenue of $818.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Qorvo has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.750-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.