CX Institutional Sells 330 Shares of RLI Corp. $RLI

CX Institutional reduced its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in RLI were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in RLI by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in RLI by 100.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in RLI by 100.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in RLI by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jennifer L. Klobnak purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.15 per share, with a total value of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 98,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,817.50. This represents a 3.14% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RLI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.60.

RLI Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $64.68 on Wednesday. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $64.58 and a 1 year high of $91.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.17.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $562.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.55 million. RLI had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

RLI Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 18.34%.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

