CX Institutional Sells 354 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF $NUMV

CX Institutional lowered its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned about 0.06% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUMV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:NUMV opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $38.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.50. The company has a market cap of $399.90 million, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.01.

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

