CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives Market Perform Rating from JMP Securities

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $448.00 target price (down previously from $460.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Baird R W cut CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $448.00 target price (up previously from $420.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eighteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $439.00.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 1.9%

CyberArk Software stock opened at $481.69 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $269.00 and a 1-year high of $493.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of -142.93 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $432.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.03.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 13.78%.The company had revenue of $328.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 421.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

