D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Shares Up 7.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2025

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTSGet Free Report)’s share price rose 7.1% on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $33.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. D-Wave Quantum traded as high as $27.99 and last traded at $27.50. Approximately 65,918,054 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 64,838,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.67.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Monday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of D-Wave Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D-Wave Quantum news, CFO John M. Markovich sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,558,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,057,554. This represents a 6.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rohit Ghai sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $179,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 47,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,659.54. This trade represents a 17.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,000 shares of company stock worth $2,937,740. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QBTS. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 19,157 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 481,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 43,159 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 11,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 42.99, a quick ratio of 42.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average is $13.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 1.39.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 million. D-Wave Quantum had a negative return on equity of 118.87% and a negative net margin of 1,263.92%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

