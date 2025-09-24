D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Shares Up 7.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.1% on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $33.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. D-Wave Quantum traded as high as $27.99 and last traded at $27.50. Approximately 65,918,054 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 64,838,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.67.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Monday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of D-Wave Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.27.

In other D-Wave Quantum news, CFO John M. Markovich sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,558,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,057,554. This represents a 6.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Rohit Ghai sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $179,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 47,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,659.54. This trade represents a 17.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,000 shares of company stock worth $2,937,740. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QBTS. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 19,157 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 481,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 43,159 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 11,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 42.99, a quick ratio of 42.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average is $13.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 1.39.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 million. D-Wave Quantum had a negative return on equity of 118.87% and a negative net margin of 1,263.92%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

