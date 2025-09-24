Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.4583.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Denny’s from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler set a $4.00 target price on shares of Denny’s and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th.

Denny’s Stock Up 2.5%

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The firm has a market cap of $271.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $4.06.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 59.51% and a net margin of 3.53%.The company had revenue of $117.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denny’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. CWM LLC increased its position in Denny’s by 217.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Other segments. The Denny’s segment includes the results of all company and franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Other segment refers to the results of all company and franchise restaurants.

