Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Receives $44.04 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.0370.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Devon Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

In related news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $257,140.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,061.46. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $830,000. TT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $693,000. Finally, Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $34.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average is $33.13. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $43.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.52%.

About Devon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.