Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDD) Stock Price Up 2.2% After Dividend Announcement

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.2% on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $4.12 and last traded at $4.10. 17,299,541 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 15,120,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0361 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average is $5.42.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares
Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NVDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDD was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.
