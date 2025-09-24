Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDD) Stock Price Up 2.2% After Dividend Announcement

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.2% on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $4.12 and last traded at $4.10. 17,299,541 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 15,120,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0361 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average is $5.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDD. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares by 267.8% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares by 340.4% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 45,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 34,939 shares in the last quarter.

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NVDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDD was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

