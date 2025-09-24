Diversified Trust Co Has $474,000 Position in The Kroger Co. $KR

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Kroger were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Kroger alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Kroger by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,397,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945,848 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $178,385,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Kroger by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,084,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,574 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 7,363.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,706,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,535 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $62,730,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 26,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $1,890,387.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 99,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,989,581.50. This trade represents a 21.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 34,250 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total transaction of $2,437,230.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 184,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,127,098.68. This represents a 15.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,874 shares of company stock worth $4,600,451. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $65.35 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.88 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The stock has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.99.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $33.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Barclays started coverage on Kroger in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Argus set a $85.00 target price on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Kroger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kroger

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.